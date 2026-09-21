Brought to you by the team behind Uncut, The Ultimate Music Guide is a high-quality publication blending in-depth new writing on classic albums with enlightening archive interviews - an engrossing way to gain new insights into the artists you love.

The Ultimate Music Guide is published 12 times a year, bringing you four new entries to the pantheon of UMG greats, four deluxe editions on a heavyweight 148 pages, and four definitive 172-page editions.







New issue out NOW!

The Deluxe Edition - Bob Dylan









