Uncut magazine is renowned for its comprehensive and trustworthy reviews section that showcases the best new releases and reissues. Each issue has in-depth feature sections which include interviews with the greatest names in music from the past five decades as well as the classic artists of tomorrow.

Each printed issue of Uncut includes a free CD.

NEW! Subscribers to the print edition of Uncut now also receive FREE ACCESS to Uncut+, our digital archive of every issue of Uncut and a comprehensive collection of our Ultimate Music Guides and other Uncut Specials. Fully searchable, you can hunt down features and reviews about your favourite artists!