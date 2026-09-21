Towpath Talk October 2026 explores the challenges and opportunities facing Britain’s inland waterways. The issue covers campaigns for greater investment in canals and rivers, restoration progress on the Wilts & Berks, Chesterfield and Montgomery canals, and concerns over drought, water shortages and infrastructure resilience. Features include bothy-style boating life, heritage stories, marina developments, waterway conservation projects, volunteer achievements, historic vessels and practical advice for boaters navigating an evolving network