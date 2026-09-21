Towpath Talk October 2026

What's in the issue

Towpath Talk October 2026 explores the challenges and opportunities facing Britain’s inland waterways. The issue covers campaigns for greater investment in canals and rivers, restoration progress on the Wilts & Berks, Chesterfield and Montgomery canals, and concerns over drought, water shortages and infrastructure resilience. Features include bothy-style boating life, heritage stories, marina developments, waterway conservation projects, volunteer achievements, historic vessels and practical advice for boaters navigating an evolving network