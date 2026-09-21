The UK has had a fascination for the Blue Oval for 100 years. But our real love affair for Fords came into its own from the 1960s onwards, when homegrown stars like the Ford Capri, Escort, Fiesta and Cortina became household favourites.



So, the publishers of Fast Ford and Classic Ford magazines are aiming to profile some of these most iconic models. From modern favourites like the Focus to rallying legends like the Sierra Cosworth and hot hatch legends like the XR3i, Total Ford aims to bring the very best Blue Oval action.

Total Ford is published quarterly and has a cover price of £8.99.

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