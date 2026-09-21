BMW Car Magazine is the world’s number 1 magazine for all things BMW, independently written for real enthusiasts. News of all the latest developments and future projects, as well as regular features on classic’s, make this magazine essential reading for fans of this prodigious marque.

The pages of BMW Car Magazine will keep you fully up to date with all the latest releases from the BMW production line and give a unique insight into the cutting-edge technologies powering the cars. Expect in-depth commentary on all the latest features and specs of your favourite models as well as plenty of magical stories about the all-time classic beamers.



It doesn't stop there though as BMW Car Magazine also takes you under the hood of the top tuning firms to give you unrivalled insight into their unique upgrade packages!



BMW Car Magazine is published every month and has a cover price of £5.50.