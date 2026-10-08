Be ready for winter with our practical advice. All about storing winter feed, getting poultry winter -ready, feeding your soil for next season, making your garden weather proof -or almost, assessing the harvest, helping your grassland recover and fire prevention in the home and farm buildings. Enjoying November by foraging (with safety as priority) for mushrooms, buying your own woodland plus mushroom recipes, and encouraging Tawny owls to help you. Practical Poultry Section asks what made a hybrid hen, focuses on the colourful Wyandotte and eeps ducks for the first time.