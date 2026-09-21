What's in the issue

SUV is published 4 times a year



Cover price - £5.99



From modern performance products like the 550bhp Range Rover Sport SUV to mindblowing modified machines such as a 200+ mph Nissan Qashqai, upgraded Mercedes G-Wagons, Bentley Bentaygas and much more, SUV will be in the centre of this vibrant scene. From the publishers of the leading modified car culture magazine, Fast Car, SUV will serve up the very best this scene has to offer. A selection of the very best feature cars, the latest news and products, plus practical advice on buying and modifying, including how to tailor your interior to suit your tastes, from full retrims to mega wattage sound systems and in-car entertainment units.