Stuff December 2026 is packed with festive tech inspiration, led by a 96-item Christmas Gift Guide covering gadgets, audio, gaming, smart home and lifestyle products. The issue features hands-on previews of Googlebook laptops and Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro, reviews of the latest tablets, headphones, fitness tech and gaming hardware, plus comparisons of digital photo frames and fitness earbuds. Readers will also find streaming recommendations, smartwatch reviews, AI app advice and the magazine’s latest Top Tens.