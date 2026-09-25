Stuff October 2026 marks the magazine’s 30th anniversary with a celebration of the most important technology milestones of the past three decades, from the rise of the iPhone and Android to Minecraft, Steam and Tesla. The issue also reviews Samsung’s innovative Galaxy Z Fold8, tests 4K projectors, explores the resurgence of retro and portable gaming, examines OpenAI’s upcoming hardware ambitions, and reviews the latest gadgets including the Google Pixel 11 Pro, Garmin Cirqa and Google Pixel Watch 5.