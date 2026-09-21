This issue searches for the best laptops capable of lasting all day without a charger, highlighting the latest efficient ultrabooks and the advances improving portable computing. The Honor Magic V6 foldable receives an in-depth first test, while compact electric cars compete to become the most entertaining everyday EV. Photography fans can explore nine compact cameras that offer something different from a smartphone, alongside reviews of Insta360’s Luna Ultra and the Polaroid Go Gen 3. Further highlights include Sennheiser Momentum 5 headphones, Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, Google’s Home Speaker, Oura Ring 5, electric shavers, personal fans and practical advice for keeping children safer online.