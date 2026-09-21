Transform your listening with this issue’s complete guide to upgrading home audio, covering the latest equipment for streaming, multiroom sound and high-quality hi-fi. Sony’s premium headphones, the WiiM Bar and Amazon Echo Show 11 are joined by an extensive selection of speakers and audio components. Reviews also take in Panasonic’s Lumix L10 street camera, the Leica-powered Xiaomi 17T Pro, Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro and LG’s latest G6 OLED television. An e-bike group test explores practical electric transport, while Dyson and Shark-style electric mops go head-to-head. You’ll also find power-bank recommendations, sleep trackers, WhatsApp advice and new gaming discoveries.