Discover the 111 hottest gadgets of the year in this essential guide to the most exciting technology arriving in 2026. The issue previews everything from anticipated smartphones and wearables to cameras, audio equipment and gaming hardware. Reviews include Sony’s Xperia 1 VIII, Dell’s revived XPS 14, Amazon’s Echo Studio and Xgimi’s Noir Max 4K projector, while a stacked air-fryer comparison identifies the best options for effortless cooking. There’s also a guide to portable Bluetooth speakers, a video bird-feeder showdown and expert airport-app advice. Huawei’s MatePad Pro Max, Fitbit Air and Sennheiser Momentum 5 lead the latest Hot Stuff selections.