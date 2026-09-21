This issue is packed with travel-friendly technology, from smarter luggage and family entertainment to gadgets designed for holidays and journeys. The headline review puts Oppo’s photography-focused Find X9 Ultra through its paces, while Samsung’s Galaxy A57, Xiaomi’s Pad 8 and the Framework 13 Pro also face scrutiny. A Windows laptop group test helps identify the best everyday portable computers, with further comparisons covering electric barbecues and video doorbells. Elsewhere, discover GoPro’s Mission 1, the Evercade Nexus retro handheld, Amflow’s electric mountain bike and Fujifilm’s unusual Instax Cinema, alongside games, streaming recommendations and advice for organising your digital legacy.