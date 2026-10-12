Steam Days November 2026 explores the final years of steam across Britain with features on Bristol Barrow Road’s Jubilee class 4-6-0s and their long-distance duties between Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield and Yorkshire. The issue revisits steam’s role in supporting dieselisation on the Scottish Region between 1963 and 1967, follows a Bradshaw-inspired journey from London to Norwich via Cambridge and Ely, examines ex-main line locomotives in North-East England industry, and recalls memorable railtours from 1966.