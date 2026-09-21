Steam Days October 2026 revisits remarkable chapters of railway history through archive photography and first-hand accounts. Features include a nostalgic journey along the Kingswear branch in the 1950s, an in-depth history of Ireland’s Londonderry & Lough Swilly Railway, a colour feature on steam-era Northallerton and a special exploration of locomotives named Britannia. The issue also marks 150 years of Glasgow St Enoch and London St Pancras stations, examining their Pullman links and the Midland Railway’s quest to reach Scotland.