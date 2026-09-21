This issue investigates how British Railways’ plans for steam changed after 1955, revealing why its expected working life was shortened dramatically as the new decade began. The operations of the challenging Huddersfield-Penistone route are explored alongside a colourful survey of enthusiast rail tours over the Midland & South Western Junction Railway. Jim Lindsay uncovers the stories behind the racehorse names carried by celebrated LNER and BR Pacifics, including Gresley, Thompson and Peppercorn designs. Finally, Ian Turnbull recalls an ambitious six-day expedition through western Scotland in 1961, combining journeys behind steam with visits to as many surviving locomotive sheds as possible.