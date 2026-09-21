This issue journeys through Britain’s steam railway past, exploring the Great Western Railway’s pioneering railmotor and auto-train services and presenting rare photographs of little-known Eastern Region engine sheds. Richard Dangerfield recalls rail excursions from Morecambe, including the memorable Lake Windermere Cruise, while Colin Boocock recounts an adventurous, low-budget tour of Scotland in 1960 in search of unfamiliar locomotives and spectacular scenery. Completing the issue, Roger Smith turns the spotlight on Dugald Drummond’s often-overlooked LSWR C8 4-4-0s, tracing the story of the underperforming express design that ultimately paved the way for the celebrated T9 class.