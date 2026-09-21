Stationary Engine magazine that takes its readers on a wonderful journey into the fascinating world of stationary engines. The collection, restoration and study of stationary engines is a hugely popular hobby, and their continual discovery, identification and restoration is brought alive each month by the experts who write Stationary Engine magazine.

Stationary Engine is published monthly and has a cover price of £4.70. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.