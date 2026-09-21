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Gain a fascinating insight into the history of coins and their worth. Take an historical journey through time, learning about Great Britain’s rulers from the past millennium and beyond, with this unique collection of magazines and reproduction coins.



There are 26 issues to collect. Subscribe now and we'll send you a binder for your magazines and a Tudor Hoard of 16 replica coins with your first issue. Every fortnight we will send you the next magazine and reproduction coin and your collection will soon build into a fascinating story.



Subscribe by Direct Debit and pay by convenient monthly payments. Or pay by PayPal or credit/debit card and choose how many issues to pay for upfront. See options available above. Remember a free binder and Tudor Hoard will be on its way to you with your first issue when selecting one of the above options.



