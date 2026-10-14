Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver November/December 2026 celebrates the heritage, ownership and preservation of Crewe-built luxury cars. Features include a family’s reunion with a 1956 Bentley S-Series, an ex-Rod Stewart Silver Spur, a late-model Silver Shadow road test, the fascinating history of Hooper & Co coachbuilders, and coverage of 80 years of Crewe production. The issue also offers extensive advice on restoring, repairing and maintaining classic Rolls-Royce and Bentley models, alongside market trends, events and workshop guides.