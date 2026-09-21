Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver Issue 56 - Sep/Oct 2026

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What's in the issue

This issue demonstrates that Rolls-Royce and Bentley ownership can be enjoyed in many different ways, beginning with five friends who jointly run a 1976 Silver Shadow. Prospective buyers receive essential guidance to choosing a Bentley from the SZ generation, while featured cars include a well-travelled long-wheelbase Silver Cloud II and an elegant Vanden Plas-bodied “Derby” Bentley 4¼ Litre. Further highlights trace the eventful history of Vanden Plas, revisit three striking Bentley concepts from the 1990s and report from the RREC Annual Rally. The workshop section introduces a Bentley Arnage, accompanied by market analysis, auction trends, club news and period advertising.