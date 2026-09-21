This issue celebrates exceptional craftsmanship, fascinating provenance and luxurious motoring. Meet the owner of a late-model Bentley Turbo RL, discover the extraordinary Hooper-bodied Silver Wraith that appeared in Withnail and I, and explore the rise and fall of celebrated coachbuilder Freestone & Webb. On the road, the magazine samples a 1929 Bentley 4½ Litre retained by one family for more than 70 years and profiles a rare Phantom Drophead Coupé Centenary model. There’s also an interview with a former Crewe coachtrimmer, advice on collecting automobilia and a workshop guide to replacing the brake pump on a Silver Shadow II.