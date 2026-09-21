RealClassic September 2026 celebrates the character, history and ingenuity of classic motorcycling. Highlights include a remarkably original 1951 AJS 18C competition model reunited with its former owner's family, a rare Swiss-built Zehnder 110, an extraordinary century-old Indian Scout restoration, a custom-built Panther 650 special, and a fascinating comparison between a Honda CL450 and Norton Commando 850. The issue also features a Triumph Tiger Cub special, workshop projects, reader stories, events, technical advice and classic bike culture.



