Rail Express November 2026 examines major developments across Britain’s railway network, led by the £1 billion order for battery-electric trains for TransPennine Express and a detailed retrospective on 40 years of the iconic Class 91 fleet. The issue covers the nationalisation of Chiltern Railways, proposals for Class 221s to strengthen East Midlands Railway, the Department for Transport’s new rolling stock strategy, rail freight growth targets, preservation news and a comprehensive review of current diesel and electric operations, alongside an extensive modelling section.