This issue embarks on a spectacular Highland rail ramble, visiting Wick, Thurso, Kyle of Lochalsh, Mallaig and Oban. The news section reports on fleet pressures at East Midlands Railway, Class 350/2s moving to Northern, the Class 99 entering commercial service and the return of sole Class 89 Avocet. Heritage coverage includes Deltic D9015 Tulyar’s return to action and the 125 Group’s recreation of the first HST journey. Elsewhere, explore investment in Ireland’s Derry–Belfast–Dublin corridor, while modelling features encompass Mallaig in OO gauge, Dapol’s Class 56, Hornby Mk1 coaches and Irish Railway Models’ Park Royal stock.