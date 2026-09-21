Celebrating Britain’s railway past and present, this issue marks 50 years of the iconic High Speed Train and revisits the diesel and electric scene of the 1960s. There’s also a look inside what may be Wabtec Doncaster’s final open day, the story of remote trainspotting service Railcam and a history of Chiltern’s locomotive-hauled operations. Current news covers the final traditional Tyne and Wear Metro cars, a Gresley-themed Azuma and a proposed electric test track at Long Marston. Model highlights include Eastfield in O gauge, Bachmann’s Class 47 and Hornby’s IIA-D biomass wagons.