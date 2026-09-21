Rail Express August 2026

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What's in the issue

Celebrating Britain’s railway past and present, this issue marks 50 years of the iconic High Speed Train and revisits the diesel and electric scene of the 1960s. There’s also a look inside what may be Wabtec Doncaster’s final open day, the story of remote trainspotting service Railcam and a history of Chiltern’s locomotive-hauled operations. Current news covers the final traditional Tyne and Wear Metro cars, a Gresley-themed Azuma and a proposed electric test track at Long Marston. Model highlights include Eastfield in O gauge, Bachmann’s Class 47 and Hornby’s IIA-D biomass wagons.