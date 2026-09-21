Take a memorable journey along the picturesque Esk Valley Line from Teesside to Whitby in this issue, alongside extensive coverage of developments across today’s railway. Topics include delays to HS2, emerging Great British Railways branding, changes to Avanti West Coast services and plans for Cambridge South station. Traction enthusiasts can discover the future of DB Cargo’s Class 60 fleet, additional Class 175 workings and Deltic D9015 Tulyar’s successful testing. The modelling section features Graham Farish’s Class 20, Bachmann’s Class 170, a Great British Railways Class 800 and an impressive O-gauge recreation of Glasgow Queen Street.