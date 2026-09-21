This issue explores Britain’s least-used stations and tells the remarkable story of prototype locomotive No. 10800, later employed in British Rail research. There’s comprehensive coverage of the latest traction developments, including Lumo’s refurbished Class 222, GBRf’s move into china-clay traffic, the withdrawal of South Western Railway’s Class 458/4s and the potential export of Class 56s to Ghana. Heritage news includes DRS Class 57/3 sales and developments involving Classes 08, 13 and 37. Modellers can enjoy Hornby’s Prototype Deltic and Class 80x IET, Cavalex JXA wagons and a detailed Greenford Broadway layout.