What is Rail Express?

The magazine is essential reading for today’s rail enthusiast, offering all the latest news from across Britain’s railway network - illustrated with superb photographs of traction in action.

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.