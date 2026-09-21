Practical Pigs magazine provides smallholders with highly relevant content to help them get the best results from their pigs. Each issue, readers enjoy regular in-depth buying features and practical articles on housing, feeding, owners' stories and health and welfare related Q & A's.

Practical Pigs also features a major multi page contribution each issue from The British Pig Association.

Practical Pigs is published four times a year and has a cover price of £4.50. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.