This volume recalls more fascinating operators, routes and vehicles from Britain’s rich public-transport history. Discover how Chester’s buses evolved from the tramway era, then venture beyond Halifax on the Joint Omnibus Committee’s widespread rural services. Oxford’s distinctive journey from horse trams to motorbuses is explored, alongside the complicated partnership linking Todmorden and Halifax. Further features revisit Rotherham’s long association with trolleybuses and celebrate Ribble Motor Services, whose vast network and famous White Lady express double-deckers became north-western icons. The introduction also considers the considerable challenges of preserving historic buses, recognising the dedicated groups keeping these important vehicles operational for future generations.