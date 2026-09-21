This volume takes a colourful journey through Britain’s bus operations from the 1950s to the 1980s. Explore North Western Road Car’s varied routes across the Peak District and industrial north-west, before tracing the evolution of Birmingham’s extensive municipal network. Discover the complex joint operations that served Halifax and the Calder Valley, celebrate proudly independent Leigh Corporation and revisit Northern General’s remarkable family of operators across the north-east. Alongside evocative period photography, the book examines demonstrators and borrowed vehicles that introduced unfamiliar liveries and designs to local streets, offering plenty of nostalgia for bus enthusiasts and transport historians.