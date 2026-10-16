Old Glory November 2026 celebrates Britain’s steam and heritage preservation scene with coverage of the Anderton & Rowland reunion at Torbay, a record gathering of 212 Marshall tractors at Welland, and major reports from Onslow Park and Belvoir Castle. Features include the remarkable restoration of Dawn’s circus living wagon, a rare Ford Model T fire truck, Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum, Fowler ploughing engines in America, Betsy’s 60 years with the Dibnah family, auction highlights and preservation news.