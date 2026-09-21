Old Glory October 2026 celebrates Britain’s steam and vintage preservation scene with coverage of the return of Aveling & Porter roller Midget to RAF Debden, heavy haulage action at Chester-le-Street, major reports from Welland, Rempstone and Kelsall rallies, and the restoration of an historic Anderton & Rowland living wagon. The issue also explores Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum, international preservation stories, auction results, stationary engines, and the debut of Foden traction engine Danny Boy in steam.