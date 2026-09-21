This issue captures some of the summer’s biggest preservation events and most impressive machinery. The hugely successful High Weald Steam Working Show takes centre stage, followed by Hollycombe’s anniversary festival, where more than 100 engines gathered around a special display of rare Barrows portables. Further reports visit Scotland’s Bon Accord rally and the Ffestiniog Railway’s steam gala. TractorFest provides record gatherings of Fowler motor rollers and preserved Zetor tractors, while a rescued Ruston Bucyrus dragline begins a new life in a Welsh museum. Cornish fairground history, American adventures, miniature engines, stationary machinery, auctions and marketplace discoveries complete the issue.