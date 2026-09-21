This issue celebrates memorable personalities, working machinery and major gatherings from across the vintage scene. Learn about the newly acquired Fowler B4 road locomotive and join heartfelt tributes to respected steam enthusiast John Wharton. Traditional threshing returns near Biggin Hill, while reports visit Llandudno’s Victorian Extravaganza and Ireland’s Innishannon Steam & Vehicle Rally. Tractor enthusiasts can enjoy Europe’s largest-ever gathering of Minneapolis-Moline machines, and Dordt in Stoom supplies an extraordinary variety of historic transport. A rare pre-war Commer, the story of Burford commercial vehicles, stationary engines, railway preservation, auction previews and readers’ memories complete a wonderfully varied issue.