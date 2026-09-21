This issue is packed with restoration stories, historic machinery and reports from the preservation scene. Discover the painstaking rebirth of the mighty Burrell Clyde, follow the second part of Tinkers Park’s 60th-anniversary story and revisit the veteran motorcycles of the Pioneer Run. Reports cover the NEC Practical Classics Restoration Show, a nostalgic 1940s photoshoot and the debut of an impressive miniature Burrell. Further highlights include a restored German Wolf portable, early Oldsmobile commercial vehicles, a visit to America’s superb Oldsmobile museum and more discoveries from the editor’s US tour, alongside railway, stationary-engine, model and marketplace news.