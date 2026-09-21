This issue celebrates the people, machines and events preserving Britain’s steam heritage. Follow the remarkable restoration of a 1918 Wallis & Steevens traction engine as it prepares to return to the rally field, then discover the story behind 60 years of Tinkers Park. A photographic charter brings a 1914 Tasker to the Talyllyn Railway, while the editor begins a fascinating tour of American collections. Also included are affordable Austin Seven buying advice, vintage railway and miniature-steam news, an events round-up, forgotten steam manufacturers, stationary engines, auction previews and readers’ stories from across the preservation movement.