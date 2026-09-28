Old Bike Mart October 2026 celebrates classic motorcycling through restoration stories, rare machines, events and archive discoveries. Features include a decade-long restoration of a rare Silk 700S, a look behind the scenes of a major Bonhams motorcycle auction, the remarkable but little-known Earles racing three-wheeler, and hidden gems from Suzuki’s GS range. The issue also covers vintage rallies, sidecar history, reader stories, museum visits, auction news, products, classifieds and classic motorcycle events.