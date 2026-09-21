This issue celebrates landmark events, rare machines and the rich variety of the classic-bike world. Motorcycles at the Manor takes centre stage, with hundreds of road, racing, off-road and unusual machines—from Triumph X-75s and a Manx Norton to a remarkable BMW-powered Ecomobile. News previews the Heritage Sprint, Draganfly Motorcycles’ 50th-anniversary open day and the International Classic Manx Rally. A Steve McQueen-owned 1931 Harley-Davidson VL heads to auction, while the A-to-Z of Sidecars continues and the Made in Japan column reflects on a tempting Kawasaki A7SS. Military motorcycles, readers’ memories, event discussion and restoration insight complete the issue.