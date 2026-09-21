This issue brings together rare machinery, restoration stories and memorable summer events. Travel to the Netherlands for the Exoten Treffen, where six-cylinder Kawasakis and Hondas, rotary specials, Italian exotica and the remarkable Horex VR6 gather before a sociable ride-out. The Made in Japan column explores restoration rites of passage and profiles the handsome, underrated Honda SL350. Elsewhere, discover Jason Momoa’s electrified vintage Harley, preview the lightweight-racing theme at Ardingly and browse intriguing auction lots connected with Kevin Keegan and Allen Millyard. Classic-show news, mental-health initiatives, reader letters, parts, projects and motorcycles for sale round out a lively edition.