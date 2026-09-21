This issue celebrates veteran machinery, restoration know-how and the events keeping classic motorcycling alive. Join the extraordinary Pioneer Run and admire an evocative selection of pre-1915 motorcycles, from early Triumphs and Indians to rare BAT, Quadrant, Douglas and Wooler machines. A new A-to-Z series explores the history of sidecars, while the Made in Japan column considers the realities of restoration and revisits the underrated Kawasaki S2A. News includes spectator guidance for the Banbury Run, Dover Transport Museum’s Norman collection and the Big Ride to Mallory Park. Auctions, club happenings, readers’ memories and practical observations complete this enthusiast-packed edition.