What's in the issue

Kelsey Publishing’s new Modern Conflict series covers UK military operations in such places as Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and Northern Ireland. Each subject is covered in two parts, packed with unseen pictures. If you are interested in our armed forces, are studying military history or have a relative who served, this series is a must read.



We launch the publication covering Afghanistan, documenting the soldiers' exploits in firefights against the Taliban, and detailing the training of the Afghan Army and Police.