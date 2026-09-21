What's in the issue

The Military Trucks Archive series explores a range of military vehicles in a lively magazine format that will appeal to both enthusiasts and historians. Authoritatively written and comprehensively illustrated, each title in the series runs to 100 pages, and the format enables the vehicles to be explored in more depth than would normally be possible within a magazine whilst lacking the formality normally associated with a book. The first publications in the series describes the tank transporters used by the British Army since 1932. The series then progresses and explores the military products of AEC, Bedford, and Thornycroft, as well as British artillery tractors, and the innovative home-grown military vehicles of the 'fifties.