MG Memories Bookazine Information

The Memories Series of bookazines celebrate the very best of British motoring. This series covers MG, and this marque is profiled in detail from it's humble beginnings right through to the present day. MG have experienced huge highs and lows in the UK and around the world, and this incisive series aims to outline all those key milestones: from the models, the people behind the brands and the iconic moments from history that have defined this famous marque and made them what it is today. MG has a rich heritage and is still adored by enthusiasts around the world.

Topics that will be covered in coming issues; Model Overview, The Swinging 60s, Reborn in the 1990s, The Factories, Motorsport, The Sports Cars, Humble Beginnings, Export or Die, MG vs The World, Design Innovation, The 1970s - End of the Road?, MG the Modern Era, MG: Flops, Failures and Fluke, MG: The People, MG: The Game Changing Cars and MG: Ultimate Buying Guide.

A4 | £8.99 | 100-pages | Perfect Bound | Published Quarterly

Other marques in this series include Ford and Jaguar.