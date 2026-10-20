MG Enthusiast December 2026 celebrates the breadth of the MG world, from a subtly enhanced Rover V8-powered MGB Roadster and a remarkably original one-owner MG ZT 1.8T, to the restoration of an historically significant 1954 MG TF 1500 once displayed at the Earls Court Motor Show. The issue also explores the Rover Group's role in developing the BMW MINI R50, features a festive gift guide for MG enthusiasts, covers the latest global MG news, and offers practical technical advice for classic MG owners.