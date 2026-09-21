MG Enthusiast October 2026 looks to the marque’s future while celebrating its rich heritage. The headline attraction is the striking new MG GO! concept, a compact electric hatchback inspired by the MGB GT, MG Metro Turbo and MG ZR, with production planned for 2027. The issue also reappraises the much-maligned Austin Allegro, examining its design, strengths and enduring appeal. Alongside these features are technical advice, buyer and maintenance guidance, automobilia, classifieds and the latest MG community news.