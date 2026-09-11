This issue features a spectacular MGB Roadster powered by a Range Rover V8 and recreates the original Z-Car press launch at the ZED25 anniversary gathering. A discreetly modified MG ZR receives turbocharged MG6 power, while 17-year-old enthusiast Louis Martin shares his already impressive history with the marque. The Rover 800’s 40th anniversary is celebrated with the complete story of the executive model’s development and career. Against the clock, the team prepares its rescued MG ZT 190 for ZED25 and replaces an MGF head gasket. There is also Rover V8 maintenance advice, Dinky Toys Club memorabilia, new products and global MG news.