This special issue marks 25 years of the MG Z Cars with a comprehensive celebration of MG Rover’s sporting saloons and hatchbacks. Discover how MG Rover emerged following BMW’s departure, revisit the original press launch and explore the development stories behind the ZR, ZS and ZT. Model profiles include buying guidance, period rivals and special editions such as the Atomix, V8-powered ZT 260 and practical MG Express van. Former design director Peter Stevens shares the inside story, while past staff and the magazine team recall their own memories. Motorsport, advertising, memorabilia, a ZT rescue and a Bonneville land-speed record complete the anniversary edition.