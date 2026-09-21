This issue serves up an appealing MGF Wedgwood special edition and explains why this distinctive model could be an excellent buy today. An aviation and film enthusiast reveals what drew him to the MG TD, while the facelifted MG4 EV is tested to see whether it remains a highlight of the modern range. The “Miracle Maestro” receives a fresh appraisal, and popular culture inspires another owner’s search for his ideal Midget. A practical feature selects ten essential items every MG sports-car driver should carry. Readers can also enjoy Monogram MGs, an MGB Roadster reunion, MGF updates, fuel-pump advice, roadways memorabilia, new products and event coverage.